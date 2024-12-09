Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 09 Dec 2024

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹260.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹260.05. The stock reached a high of ₹266.8 and a low of ₹258 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹136,834.2 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹298.45 and a low of ₹204.65, with a trading volume of 1,066,852 shares on BSE.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bank of Baroda has decreased by 0.25%, currently trading at ₹263.80. Over the past year, Bank of Baroda's shares have increased by 25.31%, reaching ₹263.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year period. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.39%
|3 Months
|11.47%
|6 Months
|-2.29%
|YTD
|14.5%
|1 Year
|25.31%
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|268.53
|Support 1
|259.58
|Resistance 2
|272.22
|Support 2
|254.32
|Resistance 3
|277.48
|Support 3
|250.63
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 10.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹328.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|10
|Buy
|11
|11
|10
|11
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1066 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹266.8 & ₹258 yesterday to end at ₹264.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend