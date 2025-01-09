Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹232.7 and closed slightly lower at ₹232.45. The stock reached a high of ₹234.5 and a low of ₹230 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹120,466.9 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 209,610 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹298.45 and a 52-week low of ₹219.45.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 209 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹234.5 & ₹230 yesterday to end at ₹232.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend