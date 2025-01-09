Hello User
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2025, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 232.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 232.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 232.7 and closed slightly lower at 232.45. The stock reached a high of 234.5 and a low of 230 during the session. With a market capitalization of 120,466.9 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 209,610 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of 298.45 and a 52-week low of 219.45.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11154 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 209 k.

09 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹232.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 234.5 & 230 yesterday to end at 232.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

