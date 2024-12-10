Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank Of Baroda opened at ₹264.2 and closed slightly higher at ₹264.45. The stock reached a high of ₹264.65 and a low of ₹261.4 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹135,970.6 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 252,183 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹298.45 and a low of ₹204.65.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 252 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹264.65 & ₹261.4 yesterday to end at ₹262.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend