Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 10 Dec 2024, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 264.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 262.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank Of Baroda opened at 264.2 and closed slightly higher at 264.45. The stock reached a high of 264.65 and a low of 261.4 during the session. With a market capitalization of 135,970.6 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 252,183 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 298.45 and a low of 204.65.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13868 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 252 k.

10 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹264.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 264.65 & 261.4 yesterday to end at 262.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.