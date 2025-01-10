Hello User
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2025, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 232.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 231.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened and closed at 232.8, with a high of 233.1 and a low of 229.8. The bank's market capitalization stood at approximately 119,510.18 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of 298.45 and a low of 219.45. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 313,746 shares, reflecting active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1232.71Support 1229.26
Resistance 2234.66Support 2227.76
Resistance 3236.16Support 3225.81
10 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 290.0, 25.49% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 328.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1212139
    Buy11111111
    Hold7768
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
10 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10947 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 313 k.

10 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹232.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 233.1 & 229.8 yesterday to end at 231.1.

