Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today : Bank of Baroda's stock opened at ₹265 and closed at ₹262.65 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹265.55, and the low was ₹256.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹136,136.11 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹285.5 and ₹172.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 709,015 shares.
Bank of Baroda reached a peak of 263.85 and a low of 261.25 during the previous trading session. Within the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 263.58 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|264.68
|Support 1
|262.08
|Resistance 2
|265.57
|Support 2
|260.37
|Resistance 3
|267.28
|Support 3
|259.48
The stock traded in the range of ₹265.55 & ₹256.65 yesterday to end at ₹262.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
