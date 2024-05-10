Hello User
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda stock price went up today, 10 May 2024, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 262.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 263.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Stock Price Today

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today : Bank of Baroda's stock opened at 265 and closed at 262.65 on the last day. The high for the day was 265.55, and the low was 256.65. The market capitalization stood at 136,136.11 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 285.5 and 172.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 709,015 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 11:33 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Bank of Baroda reached a peak of 263.85 and a low of 261.25 during the previous trading session. Within the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 263.58 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1264.68Support 1262.08
Resistance 2265.57Support 2260.37
Resistance 3267.28Support 3259.48
10 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price Live :Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹262.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 265.55 & 256.65 yesterday to end at 262.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

