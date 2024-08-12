Hello User
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went up today, 12 Aug 2024, by 1.89 %. The stock closed at 241.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 245.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 244.55 and closed at 241.25, reaching a high of 250 and a low of 242.2. The bank's market capitalization stood at 127,112.08 crore. The 52-week high and low were 298.45 and 185.75, respectively. A total of 517,031 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1250.1Support 1242.0
Resistance 2254.2Support 2238.0
Resistance 3258.2Support 3233.9
12 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 292.0, 18.8% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 330.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy1211108
    Hold8888
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
12 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21028 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 517 k.

12 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹241.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 250 & 242.2 yesterday to end at 245.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

