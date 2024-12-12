Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda Shares Dip Amid Market Volatility

2 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2024, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 260.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 260.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 263.95 and closed slightly lower at 263.1. The stock experienced a high of 265 and a low of 259.95. With a market capitalization of 134,853.6 crore, it has a 52-week high of 298.45 and a low of 213. The BSE recorded a volume of 713,948 shares traded, reflecting active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 09:30:46 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda trading at ₹260.1, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹260.65

Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda share price is at 260.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 259.44 and 263.79 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 259.44 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 263.79 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

12 Dec 2024, 09:18:53 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bank of Baroda has decreased by 0.10%, currently trading at 260.40. Over the past year, Bank of Baroda's shares have appreciated by 20.67%, reaching 260.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 17.36%, rising to 24,641.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.08%
3 Months12.01%
6 Months-7.99%
YTD12.84%
1 Year20.67%
12 Dec 2024, 08:48:12 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1263.79Support 1259.44
Resistance 2266.57Support 2257.87
Resistance 3268.14Support 3255.09
12 Dec 2024, 08:30:01 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 11.64% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 328.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1313139
    Buy11111011
    Hold6668
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
12 Dec 2024, 08:19:10 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13710 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 713 k.

12 Dec 2024, 08:06:02 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹263.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 265 & 259.95 yesterday to end at 260.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

