Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda Shares Dip Amid Market Volatility

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹263.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹263.1. The stock experienced a high of ₹265 and a low of ₹259.95. With a market capitalization of ₹134,853.6 crore, it has a 52-week high of ₹298.45 and a low of ₹213. The BSE recorded a volume of 713,948 shares traded, reflecting active market participation.
Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda share price is at ₹260.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹259.44 and ₹263.79 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹259.44 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 263.79 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bank of Baroda has decreased by 0.10%, currently trading at ₹260.40. Over the past year, Bank of Baroda's shares have appreciated by 20.67%, reaching ₹260.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 17.36%, rising to 24,641.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.08%
|3 Months
|12.01%
|6 Months
|-7.99%
|YTD
|12.84%
|1 Year
|20.67%
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|263.79
|Support 1
|259.44
|Resistance 2
|266.57
|Support 2
|257.87
|Resistance 3
|268.14
|Support 3
|255.09
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 11.64% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹328.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|9
|Buy
|11
|11
|10
|11
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 713 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹265 & ₹259.95 yesterday to end at ₹260.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend