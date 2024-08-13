Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 13 Aug 2024, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 245.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 244.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 242.35 and closed at 245.8. The stock reached a high of 246.9 and a low of 242.35, with a trading volume of 868,711 shares on the BSE. The market capitalization stood at 126,594.95 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's high was 298.45 and its low was 185.75.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:15:13 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank of Baroda's share price has increased by 0.49%, currently trading at 246.00. Over the past year, the share price has risen by 27.10% to 246.00. In comparison, the Nifty index has grown by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.04%
3 Months-13.64%
6 Months-3.87%
YTD5.95%
1 Year27.1%
13 Aug 2024, 08:50:26 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1247.0Support 1242.55
Resistance 2249.2Support 2240.3
Resistance 3251.45Support 3238.1
13 Aug 2024, 08:34:25 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 292.0, 19.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 330.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy1212108
    Hold8888
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
13 Aug 2024, 08:15:35 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20630 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 868 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:00:43 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹245.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 246.9 & 242.35 yesterday to end at 244.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

