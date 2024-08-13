Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹242.35 and closed at ₹245.8. The stock reached a high of ₹246.9 and a low of ₹242.35, with a trading volume of 868,711 shares on the BSE. The market capitalization stood at ₹126,594.95 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's high was ₹298.45 and its low was ₹185.75.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank of Baroda's share price has increased by 0.49%, currently trading at ₹246.00. Over the past year, the share price has risen by 27.10% to ₹246.00. In comparison, the Nifty index has grown by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.04%
|3 Months
|-13.64%
|6 Months
|-3.87%
|YTD
|5.95%
|1 Year
|27.1%
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|247.0
|Support 1
|242.55
|Resistance 2
|249.2
|Support 2
|240.3
|Resistance 3
|251.45
|Support 3
|238.1
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹292.0, 19.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|12
|12
|10
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 868 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹246.9 & ₹242.35 yesterday to end at ₹244.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend