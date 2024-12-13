Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹259.4 and closed at ₹260.65, reaching a high of ₹260.7 and a low of ₹258. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹134,041.7 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹298.45 and a low of ₹213. The BSE volume for the day was 312,721 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 12.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹328.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|9
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 312 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹260.7 & ₹258 yesterday to end at ₹259. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend