Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹230.55 and closed slightly higher at ₹231, reaching a high of ₹231.20 and a low of ₹225 during the session. The bank's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹116,562.50 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹298.45 and a low of ₹219.45, with a trading volume of 897,148 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|229.47
|Support 1
|223.32
|Resistance 2
|233.38
|Support 2
|221.08
|Resistance 3
|235.62
|Support 3
|217.17
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹290.0, 28.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹328.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|13
|9
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 897 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹231.2 & ₹225 yesterday to end at ₹226. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend