LIVE UPDATES

Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda's Stock Soars in Positive Trading Today

6 min read . Updated: 13 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Trade

Bank Of Baroda stock price went up today, 13 May 2024, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 255.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 256.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.