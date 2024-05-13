Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda's Stock Soars in Positive Trading Today

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹265 and closed at ₹262.65. The stock reached a high of ₹266.75 and a low of ₹248.55. The market capitalization was ₹132,205.87 crore. The 52-week high was ₹285.5 and the low was ₹172.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1,779,907 shares traded.
Bank Of Baroda share price Today :Bank Of Baroda trading at ₹256.95, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹255.65
Bank Of Baroda share price is at ₹256.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹244.8 and ₹263.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹244.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 263.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bank Of Baroda share price live: Price Analysis
Bank of Baroda's stock price has increased by 2.21% and is currently trading at ₹261.30. Over the past year, Bank of Baroda shares have surged by 42.77% to reach ₹261.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.58%
|3 Months
|-4.71%
|6 Months
|30.79%
|YTD
|10.28%
|1 Year
|42.77%
Bank Of Baroda share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|263.15
|Support 1
|244.8
|Resistance 2
|274.1
|Support 2
|237.4
|Resistance 3
|281.5
|Support 3
|226.45
Bank Of Baroda share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹280.0, 9.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹315.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|11
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bank Of Baroda share price Today : Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 41 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20882 k
The trading volume yesterday was 97.57% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 1779 k.
Bank Of Baroda share price Live :Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹262.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹266.75 & ₹248.55 yesterday to end at ₹262.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
