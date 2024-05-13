Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda's Stock Soars in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda stock price went up today, 13 May 2024, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 255.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 256.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Stock Price Today

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bank of Baroda opened at 265 and closed at 262.65. The stock reached a high of 266.75 and a low of 248.55. The market capitalization was 132,205.87 crore. The 52-week high was 285.5 and the low was 172.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1,779,907 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price Today :Bank Of Baroda trading at ₹256.95, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹255.65

Bank Of Baroda share price is at 256.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 244.8 and 263.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 244.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 263.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price live: Price Analysis

Bank of Baroda's stock price has increased by 2.21% and is currently trading at 261.30. Over the past year, Bank of Baroda shares have surged by 42.77% to reach 261.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.58%
3 Months-4.71%
6 Months30.79%
YTD10.28%
1 Year42.77%
13 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1263.15Support 1244.8
Resistance 2274.1Support 2237.4
Resistance 3281.5Support 3226.45
13 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 280.0, 9.52% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 315.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010911
    Buy8887
    Hold8888
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
13 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price Today : Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 41 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20882 k

The trading volume yesterday was 97.57% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 1779 k.

13 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price Live :Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹262.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 266.75 & 248.55 yesterday to end at 262.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.