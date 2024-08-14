Hello User
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 244.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 241.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 245.4 and closed at 244.8. The highest price reached was 246.65, while the lowest was 240.8. The bank's market capitalization stands at 125,017.68 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged between a high of 298.45 and a low of 185.75. The BSE volume for the day was 1,066,613 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19643 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1066 k.

14 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹244.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 246.65 & 240.8 yesterday to end at 241.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

