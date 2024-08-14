Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹245.4 and closed at ₹244.8. The highest price reached was ₹246.65, while the lowest was ₹240.8. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹125,017.68 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged between a high of ₹298.45 and a low of ₹185.75. The BSE volume for the day was 1,066,613 shares.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1066 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹246.65 & ₹240.8 yesterday to end at ₹241.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend