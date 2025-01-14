Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 14 Jan 2025, by -3.55 %. The stock closed at 225.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 217.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 224.85 and closed at 225.35, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 224.85 and a low of 216.10 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 116,562.5 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 298.45 and a low of 219.45, with a trading volume of 420,682 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹225.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 224.85 & 216.1 yesterday to end at 217.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.