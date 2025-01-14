Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹224.85 and closed at ₹225.35, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹224.85 and a low of ₹216.10 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹116,562.5 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹298.45 and a low of ₹219.45, with a trading volume of 420,682 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹225.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹224.85 & ₹216.1 yesterday to end at ₹217.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend