Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹217.4 and closed slightly lower at ₹217.35. The stock reached a high of ₹226.45 and a low of ₹217.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹112,575.4 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹298.45 and a low of ₹216.1. The trading volume on the BSE was 385,486 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹290.0, 29.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹328.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|13
|9
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 385 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹226.45 & ₹217.4 yesterday to end at ₹223.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend