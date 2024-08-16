Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹241.25 and closed slightly higher at ₹241.75. The stock reached a high of ₹243.4 and a low of ₹238.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹123802.41 crore. With a 52-week high of ₹298.45 and a low of ₹185.75, the trading volume on BSE was 1,023,936 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank of Baroda's share price has increased by 1.59% and is currently trading at ₹243.20. Over the past year, Bank of Baroda shares have gained 26.86%, reaching ₹243.20. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.04%, climbing to 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.62%
|3 Months
|-16.28%
|6 Months
|-10.59%
|YTD
|3.61%
|1 Year
|26.86%
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|242.32
|Support 1
|237.67
|Resistance 2
|245.18
|Support 2
|235.88
|Resistance 3
|246.97
|Support 3
|233.02
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹292.0, 21.97% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|12
|12
|10
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19356 k
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1023 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹241.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹243.4 & ₹238.75 yesterday to end at ₹239.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend