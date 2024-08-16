Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

Hello User
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2024, by -0.97 %. The stock closed at 241.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 239.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 241.25 and closed slightly higher at 241.75. The stock reached a high of 243.4 and a low of 238.75. The market capitalization stood at 123802.41 crore. With a 52-week high of 298.45 and a low of 185.75, the trading volume on BSE was 1,023,936 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:20 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank of Baroda's share price has increased by 1.59% and is currently trading at 243.20. Over the past year, Bank of Baroda shares have gained 26.86%, reaching 243.20. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.04%, climbing to 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.62%
3 Months-16.28%
6 Months-10.59%
YTD3.61%
1 Year26.86%
16 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1242.32Support 1237.67
Resistance 2245.18Support 2235.88
Resistance 3246.97Support 3233.02
16 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 292.0, 21.97% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 330.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy1212107
    Hold8888
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
16 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19356 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1023 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹241.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 243.4 & 238.75 yesterday to end at 239.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

