Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 16 Dec 2024, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 259.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 257.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 257.9 and closed at 259.2, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 258.75 and a low of 251.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of 133,416 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 370,013. The stock has a 52-week high of 298.45 and a low of 213, reflecting significant price fluctuations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1260.88Support 1253.09
Resistance 2263.78Support 2248.2
Resistance 3268.67Support 3245.3
16 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 12.86% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 328.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1313139
    Buy11111111
    Hold6668
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
16 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13683 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 370 k.

16 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹259.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 258.75 & 251.1 yesterday to end at 257.85. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

