Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 257.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 259 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 255.75 and closed at 257.85, marking a gain. The stock reached a high of 259.70 and matched its low at 255.75. The company's market capitalization stood at 133,979.7 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 298.45 and a low of 213, with a trading volume of 584,022 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:15:08 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bank of Baroda has decreased by 0.31%, currently trading at 258.20. Over the past year, the shares of Bank of Baroda have increased by 15.30%. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same period. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.46%
3 Months9.98%
6 Months-9.49%
YTD12.11%
1 Year15.3%
17 Dec 2024, 08:47:41 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1260.35Support 1257.29
Resistance 2261.51Support 2255.39
Resistance 3263.41Support 3254.23
17 Dec 2024, 08:34:50 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 12.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 328.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1313139
    Buy11111111
    Hold6668
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
17 Dec 2024, 08:18:40 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13596 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 58.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 584 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:06:48 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹257.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 259.7 & 255.75 yesterday to end at 259. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

