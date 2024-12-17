Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹255.75 and closed at ₹257.85, marking a gain. The stock reached a high of ₹259.70 and matched its low at ₹255.75. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹133,979.7 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹298.45 and a low of ₹213, with a trading volume of 584,022 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bank of Baroda has decreased by 0.31%, currently trading at ₹258.20. Over the past year, the shares of Bank of Baroda have increased by 15.30%. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same period. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.46%
|3 Months
|9.98%
|6 Months
|-9.49%
|YTD
|12.11%
|1 Year
|15.3%
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|260.35
|Support 1
|257.29
|Resistance 2
|261.51
|Support 2
|255.39
|Resistance 3
|263.41
|Support 3
|254.23
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 12.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹328.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|9
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13596 k
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 58.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 584 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹257.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹259.7 & ₹255.75 yesterday to end at ₹259. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend