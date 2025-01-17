Hello User
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2025, by 3.15 %. The stock closed at 221.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 228.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 225 and closed slightly lower at 221.95. The stock reached a high of 230.95 and a low of 225 during the session. With a market capitalization of 118,346.60 crore, the bank's shares saw a trading volume of 611,882 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 298.45, while the low is 216.10.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹221.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 230.95 & 225 yesterday to end at 228.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

