Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹225 and closed slightly lower at ₹221.95. The stock reached a high of ₹230.95 and a low of ₹225 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹118,346.60 crore, the bank's shares saw a trading volume of 611,882 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹298.45, while the low is ₹216.10.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹221.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹230.95 & ₹225 yesterday to end at ₹228.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend