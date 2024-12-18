Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda Sees Decline in Today's Trading

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹257.2 and closed at ₹259, reaching a high of ₹259.1 and a low of ₹253.6. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹132,381.7 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹298.45 and a low of ₹214.85. The BSE volume for the day was 136,717 shares, indicating active trading activity.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda share price live: Today's Price range
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Bank of Baroda's stock reached a low of ₹250.75 and a high of ₹254.80. This range indicates a fluctuation of ₹4.05 between the day's high and low prices, reflecting moderate volatility in the stock's performance.
Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -41.09% lower than yesterday
Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: As of midnight, Bank of Baroda's trading volume is down by 41.09% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹250.75, reflecting a decrease of 2.03%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for assessing market trends. When there is positive price movement accompanied by increased volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, if prices are declining with higher trading volume, it may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 253.27 and 251.57 over the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 251.57 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 253.27. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|252.37
|Support 1
|251.42
|Resistance 2
|252.88
|Support 2
|250.98
|Resistance 3
|253.32
|Support 3
|250.47
Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|260.75
|10 Days
|258.98
|20 Days
|250.57
|50 Days
|249.26
|100 Days
|247.48
|300 Days
|257.63
Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda Short Term and Long Term Trends
Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bank Of Baroda share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish
Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda trading at ₹251.8, down -1.62% from yesterday's ₹255.95
Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: The current market price of Bank Of Baroda has broken the first support of ₹253.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹250.53. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹250.53 then there can be further negative price movement.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 15.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹328.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|9
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bank of Baroda has decreased by 0.94%, currently trading at ₹253.55. Over the past year, Bank of Baroda's shares have increased by 14.13%, reaching ₹253.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.64%
|3 Months
|10.06%
|6 Months
|-10.9%
|YTD
|10.77%
|1 Year
|14.13%
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|258.87
|Support 1
|253.17
|Resistance 2
|261.93
|Support 2
|250.53
|Resistance 3
|264.57
|Support 3
|247.47
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13238 k
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 136 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹259 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹259.1 & ₹253.6 yesterday to end at ₹256. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent uptrend.