Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda Sees Decline in Today's Trading

6 min read . 01:00 PM IST Trade
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -1.62 %. The stock closed at 255.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 257.2 and closed at 259, reaching a high of 259.1 and a low of 253.6. The bank's market capitalization stands at 132,381.7 crore, with a 52-week high of 298.45 and a low of 214.85. The BSE volume for the day was 136,717 shares, indicating active trading activity.

18 Dec 2024, 01:00 PM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda share price live: Today's Price range

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Bank of Baroda's stock reached a low of 250.75 and a high of 254.80. This range indicates a fluctuation of 4.05 between the day's high and low prices, reflecting moderate volatility in the stock's performance.

18 Dec 2024, 12:53 PM IST Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -41.09% lower than yesterday

Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: As of midnight, Bank of Baroda's trading volume is down by 41.09% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 250.75, reflecting a decrease of 2.03%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for assessing market trends. When there is positive price movement accompanied by increased volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, if prices are declining with higher trading volume, it may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:35 PM IST Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 253.27 and 251.57 over the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 251.57 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 253.27. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1252.37Support 1251.42
Resistance 2252.88Support 2250.98
Resistance 3253.32Support 3250.47
18 Dec 2024, 12:21 PM IST Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days260.75
10 Days258.98
20 Days250.57
50 Days249.26
100 Days247.48
300 Days257.63
18 Dec 2024, 12:21 PM IST Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bank Of Baroda share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish

18 Dec 2024, 12:14 PM IST Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda trading at ₹251.8, down -1.62% from yesterday's ₹255.95

Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: The current market price of Bank Of Baroda has broken the first support of 253.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 250.53. If the stock price breaks the second support of 250.53 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:57 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 253.2 and 251.35 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 251.35 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 253.2. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1253.27Support 1251.57
Resistance 2254.08Support 2250.68
Resistance 3254.97Support 3249.87
18 Dec 2024, 11:53 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -32.36% lower than yesterday

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Bank of Baroda has decreased by 32.36% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 251.7, reflecting a decline of 1.66%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume generally indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda trading at ₹252.2, down -1.47% from yesterday's ₹255.95

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bank Of Baroda has broken the first support of 253.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 250.53. If the stock price breaks the second support of 250.53 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:16 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bank of Baroda has dropped by 1.47% today, currently trading at 252.2, in line with its competitors. Other banks including Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank are also experiencing declines today. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.45% and 0.54%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Kotak Mahindra Bank1780.55-2.5-0.141953.01544.15353959.1
Axis Bank1122.05-13.9-1.221339.55995.95346328.63
Bank Of Baroda252.2-3.75-1.47298.45214.85130421.75
Punjab National Bank104.95-1.05-0.99142.984.79115560.61
Indian Overseas Bank54.33-0.82-1.4983.840.71102696.81
18 Dec 2024, 11:00 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 15.34% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 328.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1313139
    Buy11111111
    Hold6668
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 10:47 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -40.69% lower than yesterday

Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Bank of Baroda has decreased by 40.69% compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at 253, reflecting a decline of 1.15%. Analyzing volume traded alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:39 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda touched a high of 253.75 & a low of 251.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1253.2Support 1251.35
Resistance 2254.4Support 2250.7
Resistance 3255.05Support 3249.5
18 Dec 2024, 10:11 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:58 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: The share price of Bank of Baroda has dropped by 1.48% today, currently trading at 252.15, in line with its competitors. Other banks, including Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank, are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.1% and 0.26%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Kotak Mahindra Bank1780.0-3.05-0.171953.01544.15353849.76
Axis Bank1131.9-4.05-0.361339.55995.95349368.9
Bank Of Baroda252.15-3.8-1.48298.45214.85130395.9
Punjab National Bank104.65-1.35-1.27142.984.79115230.28
Indian Overseas Bank54.46-0.69-1.2583.840.71102942.54
18 Dec 2024, 09:45 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.42%; Futures open interest increased by 0.18%

Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Bank Of Baroda indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 09:36 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda trading at ₹252.15, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹255.95

Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: The current market price of Bank Of Baroda has broken the first support of 253.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 250.53. If the stock price breaks the second support of 250.53 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:16 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bank of Baroda has decreased by 0.94%, currently trading at 253.55. Over the past year, Bank of Baroda's shares have increased by 14.13%, reaching 253.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.64%
3 Months10.06%
6 Months-10.9%
YTD10.77%
1 Year14.13%
18 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1258.87Support 1253.17
Resistance 2261.93Support 2250.53
Resistance 3264.57Support 3247.47
18 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 13.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 328.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1313139
    Buy11111111
    Hold6668
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13238 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 136 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹259 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 259.1 & 253.6 yesterday to end at 256. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent uptrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.