Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹241.95 and closed at ₹239.4. The stock reached a high of ₹243.85 and a low of ₹240.45. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹125,974.38 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹298.45 and a low of ₹185.75. The BSE volume was recorded at 732,743 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹239.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹243.85 & ₹240.45 yesterday to end at ₹243.6. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.