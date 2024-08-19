Hello User
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went up today, 19 Aug 2024, by 1.75 %. The stock closed at 239.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 243.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 241.95 and closed at 239.4. The stock reached a high of 243.85 and a low of 240.45. The bank's market capitalization stood at 125,974.38 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 298.45 and a low of 185.75. The BSE volume was recorded at 732,743 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹239.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 243.85 & 240.45 yesterday to end at 243.6. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

