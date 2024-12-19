Hello User
Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda Sees Decline in Stock Performance Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -1.6 %. The stock closed at 250.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 246.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 254.15 and closed at 255.95, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 254.80 and a low of 249.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of 129,630.5 crore, the shares traded on BSE amounted to 305,220. The bank's stock has a 52-week high of 298.45 and a low of 214.85, indicating notable volatility.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda trading at ₹246.65, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹250.65

Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: The current market price of Bank Of Baroda has broken the first support of 248.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 246.07. If the stock price breaks the second support of 246.07 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Dec 2024, 09:19 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: The share price of Bank of Baroda has decreased by 1.78%, currently trading at 246.20. Over the past year, however, Bank of Baroda's shares have appreciated by 10.87%, reaching 246.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.87%
3 Months9.0%
6 Months-11.72%
YTD8.47%
1 Year10.87%
19 Dec 2024, 09:00 AM IST Stocks to Watch: ITC, Bank of Baroda, Lupin, Brigade Enterprises, IOL Chemicals, and more

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-itc-bank-of-baroda-lupin-brigade-enterprises-iol-chemicals-and-more-11734546358309.html

19 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1254.54Support 1248.47
Resistance 2258.21Support 2246.07
Resistance 3260.61Support 3242.4
19 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 16.1% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 328.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1313139
    Buy11111111
    Hold6668
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
19 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13073 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 305 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹255.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 254.8 & 249.85 yesterday to end at 250.65. Technical analysis suggests a reversal of the previous bullish trend

