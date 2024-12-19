Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda Sees Decline in Stock Performance Today

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹254.15 and closed at ₹255.95, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹254.80 and a low of ₹249.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹129,630.5 crore, the shares traded on BSE amounted to 305,220. The bank's stock has a 52-week high of ₹298.45 and a low of ₹214.85, indicating notable volatility.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: The current market price of Bank Of Baroda has broken the first support of ₹248.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹246.07. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹246.07 then there can be further negative price movement.
Bank Of Baroda Live Updates: The share price of Bank of Baroda has decreased by 1.78%, currently trading at ₹246.20. Over the past year, however, Bank of Baroda's shares have appreciated by 10.87%, reaching ₹246.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.87%
|3 Months
|9.0%
|6 Months
|-11.72%
|YTD
|8.47%
|1 Year
|10.87%
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-itc-bank-of-baroda-lupin-brigade-enterprises-iol-chemicals-and-more-11734546358309.html
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|254.54
|Support 1
|248.47
|Resistance 2
|258.21
|Support 2
|246.07
|Resistance 3
|260.61
|Support 3
|242.4
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 16.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹328.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|9
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 305 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹254.8 & ₹249.85 yesterday to end at ₹250.65. Technical analysis suggests a reversal of the previous bullish trend