Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went up today, 20 Aug 2024, by 1.54 %. The stock closed at 243.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 247.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 243.35 and closed slightly higher at 243.6. The stock reached a high of 249.4 and a low of 243.35. The market capitalization was 127,913.64 crore. The bank's 52-week high is 298.45, while its 52-week low is 185.75. The trading volume on the BSE was 944,389 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1250.0Support 1244.45
Resistance 2252.5Support 2241.4
Resistance 3255.55Support 3238.9
20 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 292.0, 18.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 330.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy1212107
    Hold8888
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
20 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18716 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 944 k.

20 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹243.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 249.4 & 243.35 yesterday to end at 247.35. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.