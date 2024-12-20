Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹246 and closed at ₹250.65, experiencing a high of ₹250.95 and a low of ₹244.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹128,410.1 crores. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹298.45 and a 52-week low of ₹214.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 210,390 shares for the day, indicating active investor participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 17.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹328.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|9
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 210 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹250.95 & ₹244.85 yesterday to end at ₹248.55. Investors should be wary as the stock may have breached crucial support levels, potentially leading to further price erosion in the future.