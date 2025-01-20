Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹227.2 and closed at ₹228.95, recording a high of ₹228.8 and a low of ₹225.95. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹117,907.10 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹298.45 and a low of ₹216.1. The BSE volume for the day was 421,263 shares.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bank of Baroda has decreased by 0.29%, currently trading at ₹227.35. Over the past year, Bank of Baroda's shares have seen a slight increase of 0.13%, also reaching ₹227.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.15%
|3 Months
|-2.53%
|6 Months
|-9.02%
|YTD
|-5.22%
|1 Year
|0.13%
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|229.49
|Support 1
|226.43
|Resistance 2
|230.73
|Support 2
|224.61
|Resistance 3
|232.55
|Support 3
|223.37
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 421 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹228.8 & ₹225.95 yesterday to end at ₹228. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.