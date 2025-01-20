Hello User
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 20 Jan 2025, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 228.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 228 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 227.2 and closed at 228.95, recording a high of 228.8 and a low of 225.95. The bank's market capitalization stands at 117,907.10 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 298.45 and a low of 216.1. The BSE volume for the day was 421,263 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bank of Baroda has decreased by 0.29%, currently trading at 227.35. Over the past year, Bank of Baroda's shares have seen a slight increase of 0.13%, also reaching 227.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.15%
3 Months-2.53%
6 Months-9.02%
YTD-5.22%
1 Year0.13%
20 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1229.49Support 1226.43
Resistance 2230.73Support 2224.61
Resistance 3232.55Support 3223.37
20 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11495 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 421 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹228.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 228.8 & 225.95 yesterday to end at 228. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

