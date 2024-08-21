Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened and closed at ₹247.35, with a high of ₹255 and a low of ₹246.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹131,378.46 crore. The 52-week high was ₹298.45, and the 52-week low was ₹186.45. The BSE volume for the day was 5,344,109 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|257.28
|Support 1
|249.18
|Resistance 2
|260.22
|Support 2
|244.02
|Resistance 3
|265.38
|Support 3
|241.08
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹292.0, 14.94% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|12
|12
|10
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 944 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹255 & ₹246.95 yesterday to end at ₹254.05. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend