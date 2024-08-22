Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹255.4 and closed at ₹254.05, with a high of ₹255.4 and a low of ₹251.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹131,094.03 crore. The stock's 52-week range is between ₹186.45 and ₹298.45. A total of 330,541 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹254.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹255.4 & ₹251.1 yesterday to end at ₹253.5. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend