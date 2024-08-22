Hello User
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 22 Aug 2024, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 254.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 253.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 255.4 and closed at 254.05, with a high of 255.4 and a low of 251.1. The market capitalization stood at 131,094.03 crore. The stock's 52-week range is between 186.45 and 298.45. A total of 330,541 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹254.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 255.4 & 251.1 yesterday to end at 253.5. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

