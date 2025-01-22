LIVE UPDATES

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2025, 09:16 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 232.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 229.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.