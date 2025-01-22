Explore
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2025, 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 232.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 229.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 233.15 and closed at 232.20, experiencing a high of 233.30 and a low of 228.50. The bank's market capitalization stands at 118,739.70 crore, with a 52-week high of 298.45 and a low of 216.10. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 264,158 shares, indicating active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:16:28 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bank of Baroda has increased by 0.09% and is currently trading at 229.80. However, over the past year, the price of Bank of Baroda shares has decreased by 1.24%, also standing at 229.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.63%
3 Months3.95%
6 Months-8.56%
YTD-4.55%
1 Year-1.24%
22 Jan 2025, 08:48:12 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1232.56Support 1227.55
Resistance 2235.48Support 2225.46
Resistance 3237.57Support 3222.54
22 Jan 2025, 08:34:06 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 290.0, 26.31% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 328.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1212139
    Buy11111111
    Hold7768
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
22 Jan 2025, 08:16:04 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11098 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 264 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:03:05 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹232.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 233.3 & 228.5 yesterday to end at 229.6. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

