Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹233.15 and closed at ₹232.20, experiencing a high of ₹233.30 and a low of ₹228.50. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹118,739.70 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹298.45 and a low of ₹216.10. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 264,158 shares, indicating active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bank of Baroda has increased by 0.09% and is currently trading at ₹229.80. However, over the past year, the price of Bank of Baroda shares has decreased by 1.24%, also standing at ₹229.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.63%
|3 Months
|3.95%
|6 Months
|-8.56%
|YTD
|-4.55%
|1 Year
|-1.24%
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|232.56
|Support 1
|227.55
|Resistance 2
|235.48
|Support 2
|225.46
|Resistance 3
|237.57
|Support 3
|222.54
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹290.0, 26.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹328.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|13
|9
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 264 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹233.3 & ₹228.5 yesterday to end at ₹229.6. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.