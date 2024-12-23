Hello User
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 23 Dec 2024, by -3.36 %. The stock closed at 248.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 239.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 248.6 and closed slightly lower at 248.25. The stock reached a high of 249.65 and a low of 238.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of 124,417.8 crore, the stock is trading well below its 52-week high of 298.45 and above its low of 214.85. The BSE recorded a volume of 540,727 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 21.3% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 328.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1313139
    Buy11111111
    Hold6668
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
23 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11676 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 210 k.

23 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹248.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 249.65 & 238.5 yesterday to end at 239.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

