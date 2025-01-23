Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹229.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹229.60. The stock reached a high of ₹231 and a low of ₹223.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹118,103.60 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 251,283 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹298.45, while the low is ₹216.10.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 251 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹231 & ₹223.6 yesterday to end at ₹228.1. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.