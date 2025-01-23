Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2025, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 229.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 228.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 229.75 and closed slightly lower at 229.60. The stock reached a high of 231 and a low of 223.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of 118,103.60 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 251,283 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 298.45, while the low is 216.10.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11219 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 251 k.

23 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹229.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 231 & 223.6 yesterday to end at 228.1. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.