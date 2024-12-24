Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹241.35 and closed at ₹240.30, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹247.20 and a low of ₹239.10 during the day. The market capitalization stands at ₹124,417.8 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a high of ₹298.45 and a low of ₹214.85, with a trading volume of 487,640 shares on the BSE.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|249.31
|Support 1
|241.06
|Resistance 2
|252.43
|Support 2
|235.93
|Resistance 3
|257.56
|Support 3
|232.81
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 18.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹328.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|9
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 487 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹247.2 & ₹239.1 yesterday to end at ₹246.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend