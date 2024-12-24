Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went up today, 24 Dec 2024, by 2.58 %. The stock closed at 240.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 246.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 241.35 and closed at 240.30, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 247.20 and a low of 239.10 during the day. The market capitalization stands at 124,417.8 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a high of 298.45 and a low of 214.85, with a trading volume of 487,640 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1249.31Support 1241.06
Resistance 2252.43Support 2235.93
Resistance 3257.56Support 3232.81
24 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 18.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 328.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1313139
    Buy11111111
    Hold6668
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
24 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10967 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 487 k.

24 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹240.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 247.2 & 239.1 yesterday to end at 246.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.