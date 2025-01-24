Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda's stock opened at ₹228.2 and closed slightly higher at ₹228.45. The stock reached a high of ₹231.2 and a low of ₹225.55 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹118,506.90 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹298.45 and a low of ₹216.1, with a trading volume of 224,982 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹290.0, 26.58% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹328.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|13
|10
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 224 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹231.2 & ₹225.55 yesterday to end at ₹229.1. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.