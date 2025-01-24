Hello User
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2025, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 228.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 229.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda's stock opened at 228.2 and closed slightly higher at 228.45. The stock reached a high of 231.2 and a low of 225.55 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 118,506.90 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 298.45 and a low of 216.1, with a trading volume of 224,982 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 290.0, 26.58% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 328.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121310
    Buy11111110
    Hold7768
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
24 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11335 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 224 k.

24 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹228.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 231.2 & 225.55 yesterday to end at 229.1. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

