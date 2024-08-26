Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda Shares Dip in Today's Trading

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹253 and closed slightly lower at ₹252.35. The stock reached a high of ₹253.9 and a low of ₹252.45, with a market capitalization of ₹130,835.46 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹298.45 and ₹186.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 21,938 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.06%; Futures open interest decreased by -2.47%
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price combined with a reduction in open interest for Bank Of Baroda indicates that the current downward trend may be weakening. This could suggest that the stock is approaching a bottom or might begin to reverse in the near future.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda share price live: Today's Price range
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank of Baroda's stock for the current day recorded a low of ₹250.95 and reached a high of ₹253.9.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -11.49% lower than yesterday
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, the trading volume for Bank of Baroda is down by 11.49% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹251.8, a decrease of 0.22%. Volume traded, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement with increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock price moves between 252.38 and 251.03 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support at 251.03 and selling near hourly resistance at 252.38.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|252.68
|Support 1
|251.13
|Resistance 2
|253.37
|Support 2
|250.27
|Resistance 3
|254.23
|Support 3
|249.58
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|252.25
|10 Days
|247.66
|20 Days
|247.56
|50 Days
|259.90
|100 Days
|263.06
|300 Days
|248.02
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda Short Term and Long Term Trends
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bank Of Baroda share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda trading at ₹251.4, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹252.35
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda share price is at ₹251.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹250.83 and ₹254.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹250.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 254.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -29.21% lower than yesterday
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: By 11 AM, the trading volume for Bank of Baroda had decreased by 29.21% compared to the previous day. The stock price was at ₹251.65, reflecting a 0.28% drop. Trading volume, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume might signal a potential further decline in prices.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank of Baroda reached a high of 252.6 and a low of 251.25 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 252.13 and 251.77, suggesting some selling pressure. Traders might consider exiting current long positions, while new investors could assess the potential for a reversal if the stock appears oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|252.38
|Support 1
|251.03
|Resistance 2
|253.17
|Support 2
|250.47
|Resistance 3
|253.73
|Support 3
|249.68
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda trading at ₹251.45, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹252.35
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda share price is at ₹251.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹250.83 and ₹254.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹250.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 254.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bank of Baroda dropped by 0.38% today, trading at ₹251.4. Meanwhile, its peers showed mixed performances. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank experienced declines, whereas Axis Bank saw an increase. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.61% and 0.65% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1813.6
|-3.85
|-0.21
|1926.0
|1544.15
|360529.17
|Axis Bank
|1170.85
|5.0
|0.43
|1339.55
|921.0
|361391.09
|Bank Of Baroda
|251.4
|-0.95
|-0.38
|298.45
|186.45
|130008.05
|Punjab National Bank
|115.9
|-0.3
|-0.26
|142.9
|61.13
|127617.67
|Indian Overseas Bank
|61.37
|-0.76
|-1.22
|83.8
|29.97
|116004.1
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹292.0, 15.97% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|12
|12
|10
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -46.00% lower than yesterday
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, Bank of Baroda's trading volume has decreased by 46.00% compared to the previous day, with the stock price at ₹251.85, down by 0.2%. Trading volume is a crucial indicator, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume often signals a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹252.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹253.9 & ₹252.45 yesterday to end at ₹252.9. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend