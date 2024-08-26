Hello User
Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda Shares Dip in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 01:11 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 26 Aug 2024, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 252.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 253 and closed slightly lower at 252.35. The stock reached a high of 253.9 and a low of 252.45, with a market capitalization of 130,835.46 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 298.45 and 186.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 21,938 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:11 PM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.06%; Futures open interest decreased by -2.47%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price combined with a reduction in open interest for Bank Of Baroda indicates that the current downward trend may be weakening. This could suggest that the stock is approaching a bottom or might begin to reverse in the near future.

26 Aug 2024, 01:03 PM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda share price live: Today's Price range

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank of Baroda's stock for the current day recorded a low of 250.95 and reached a high of 253.9.

26 Aug 2024, 12:45 PM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -11.49% lower than yesterday

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, the trading volume for Bank of Baroda is down by 11.49% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 251.8, a decrease of 0.22%. Volume traded, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement with increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 12:36 PM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock price moves between 252.38 and 251.03 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support at 251.03 and selling near hourly resistance at 252.38.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1252.68Support 1251.13
Resistance 2253.37Support 2250.27
Resistance 3254.23Support 3249.58
26 Aug 2024, 12:23 PM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days252.25
10 Days247.66
20 Days247.56
50 Days259.90
100 Days263.06
300 Days248.02
26 Aug 2024, 12:23 PM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bank Of Baroda share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

26 Aug 2024, 12:10 PM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda trading at ₹251.4, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹252.35

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda share price is at 251.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 250.83 and 254.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 250.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 254.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:45 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -29.21% lower than yesterday

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: By 11 AM, the trading volume for Bank of Baroda had decreased by 29.21% compared to the previous day. The stock price was at 251.65, reflecting a 0.28% drop. Trading volume, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume might signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 11:36 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank of Baroda reached a high of 252.6 and a low of 251.25 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 252.13 and 251.77, suggesting some selling pressure. Traders might consider exiting current long positions, while new investors could assess the potential for a reversal if the stock appears oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1252.38Support 1251.03
Resistance 2253.17Support 2250.47
Resistance 3253.73Support 3249.68
26 Aug 2024, 11:25 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda trading at ₹251.45, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹252.35

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda share price is at 251.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 250.83 and 254.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 250.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 254.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:10 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bank of Baroda dropped by 0.38% today, trading at 251.4. Meanwhile, its peers showed mixed performances. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank experienced declines, whereas Axis Bank saw an increase. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.61% and 0.65% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Kotak Mahindra Bank1813.6-3.85-0.211926.01544.15360529.17
Axis Bank1170.855.00.431339.55921.0361391.09
Bank Of Baroda251.4-0.95-0.38298.45186.45130008.05
Punjab National Bank115.9-0.3-0.26142.961.13127617.67
Indian Overseas Bank61.37-0.76-1.2283.829.97116004.1
26 Aug 2024, 11:02 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 292.0, 15.97% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 330.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy1212107
    Hold8888
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
26 Aug 2024, 10:47 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -46.00% lower than yesterday

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, Bank of Baroda's trading volume has decreased by 46.00% compared to the previous day, with the stock price at 251.85, down by 0.2%. Trading volume is a crucial indicator, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume often signals a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 09:24 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹252.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 253.9 & 252.45 yesterday to end at 252.9. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.