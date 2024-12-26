Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank Of Baroda's stock opened at ₹246 and closed slightly higher at ₹246.25, reflecting a modest increase. The day's high reached ₹247.5, while the low was ₹243.25. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹126,672.5 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹298.45 and a low of ₹219.45, with a trading volume of 138,431 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 18.68% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹328.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|9
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 138 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹247.5 & ₹243.25 yesterday to end at ₹245.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend