Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 27 Jan 2025, by -1.75 %. The stock closed at 229.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 225.10 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 228.90 and closed at 229.10, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 229.80 and a low of 224.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of 116,464.30 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 298.45 and a low of 216.10. The BSE volume for the day was 126,237 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 290.0, 28.83% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 328.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121312
    Buy11111110
    Hold7767
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
27 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11457 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 126 k.

27 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹229.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 229.80 & 224.70 yesterday to end at 225.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

