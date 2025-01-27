Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹228.90 and closed at ₹229.10, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹229.80 and a low of ₹224.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹116,464.30 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹298.45 and a low of ₹216.10. The BSE volume for the day was 126,237 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹290.0, 28.83% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹328.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|13
|12
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 126 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹229.80 & ₹224.70 yesterday to end at ₹225.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend