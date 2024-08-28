Hello User
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2024, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 251.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 251.95 and closed slightly lower at 251.5. The stock reached a high of 252.45 and dipped to a low of 250.1. The trading volume on the BSE was 308,400 shares. With a market capitalization of 129,852.9 crore, the stock's 52-week range stands between a high of 298.45 and a low of 186.45.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17106 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 308 k.

28 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹251.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 252.45 & 250.1 yesterday to end at 251.1. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

