Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹251.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹251.5. The stock reached a high of ₹252.45 and dipped to a low of ₹250.1. The trading volume on the BSE was 308,400 shares. With a market capitalization of ₹129,852.9 crore, the stock's 52-week range stands between a high of ₹298.45 and a low of ₹186.45.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 308 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹252.45 & ₹250.1 yesterday to end at ₹251.1. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend