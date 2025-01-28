Hello User
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 28 Jan 2025, by -2.55 %. The stock closed at 225.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 219.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda's stock opened at 223.40 and closed at 225.10, reflecting a positive movement. The intraday high reached 224.75, while the low was recorded at 218.55. The market capitalization stood at 113,573.50 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a high of 298.45 and a low of 216.10, with a trading volume of 154,822 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1223.5Support 1217.08
Resistance 2227.39Support 2214.55
Resistance 3229.92Support 3210.66
28 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 290.0, 32.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 328.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121312
    Buy11111110
    Hold7767
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
28 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10610 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 158 k.

28 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹225.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 224.75 & 218.55 yesterday to end at 219.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

