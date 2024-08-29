Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹250.7 and closed at ₹251.1. The stock reached a high of ₹251.2 and a low of ₹248.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹129,284.05 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹298.45 and ₹186.45, respectively. The BSE volume was 1,857,133 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|252.25
|Support 1
|248.65
|Resistance 2
|253.75
|Support 2
|246.55
|Resistance 3
|255.85
|Support 3
|245.05
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹292.0, 16.8% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|12
|12
|10
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 308 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹251.2 & ₹248.05 yesterday to end at ₹250. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend