Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹224 and closed at ₹219.60, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹225.20 and a low of ₹220.20 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹114,680.10 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹298.45 and above its 52-week low of ₹216.10. The BSE recorded a volume of 412,966 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bank Of Baroda has increased by 0.02%, currently trading at ₹222.00. However, over the past year, the price of Bank Of Baroda shares has declined by 5.33%, also standing at ₹222.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.42%
|3 Months
|-7.76%
|6 Months
|-13.46%
|YTD
|-7.81%
|1 Year
|-5.33%
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|224.61
|Support 1
|219.42
|Resistance 2
|227.54
|Support 2
|217.16
|Resistance 3
|229.8
|Support 3
|214.23
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹290.0, 30.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹328.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|13
|12
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 415 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹225.20 & ₹220.20 yesterday to end at ₹222.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend