Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 1.34 %. The stock closed at 219.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 222.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 224 and closed at 219.60, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of 225.20 and a low of 220.20 during the day. With a market capitalization of 114,680.10 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 298.45 and above its 52-week low of 216.10. The BSE recorded a volume of 412,966 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:16 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bank Of Baroda has increased by 0.02%, currently trading at 222.00. However, over the past year, the price of Bank Of Baroda shares has declined by 5.33%, also standing at 222.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.42%
3 Months-7.76%
6 Months-13.46%
YTD-7.81%
1 Year-5.33%
29 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1224.61Support 1219.42
Resistance 2227.54Support 2217.16
Resistance 3229.8Support 3214.23
29 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 290.0, 30.31% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 328.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121312
    Buy11111110
    Hold7767
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
29 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10695 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 415 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹219.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 225.20 & 220.20 yesterday to end at 222.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.