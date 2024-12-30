Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 30 2024 09:07:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.75 -0.14%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 753.50 0.39%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 480.05 0.24%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,219.65 -0.11%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 309.65 0.18%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 30 Dec 2024, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 246.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 245 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda's stock opened at 246.8 and closed slightly higher at 246.85. The day's trading saw a high of 248.2 and a low of 244.5. The market capitalization stood at 127,567.2 crore, with a trading volume of 342,918 shares on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of 298.45 and a low of 219.45, reflecting its performance over the past year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 09:17:45 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bank of Baroda has decreased by 0.47%, currently trading at 243.85. Over the past year, Bank of Baroda's shares have appreciated by 5.17%, reaching 243.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 9.58%, climbing to 23813.40 during the same one-year period. Please note that my knowledge is based on data available until October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.34%
3 Months6.72%
6 Months-11.04%
YTD6.01%
1 Year5.17%
30 Dec 2024, 08:45:32 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1247.23Support 1243.62
Resistance 2249.53Support 2242.31
Resistance 3250.84Support 3240.01
30 Dec 2024, 08:33:14 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 18.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 328.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1313139
    Buy11111111
    Hold6668
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
30 Dec 2024, 08:16:03 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10448 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 342 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:02:02 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹246.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 248.2 & 244.5 yesterday to end at 245. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue