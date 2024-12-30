Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda's stock opened at ₹246.8 and closed slightly higher at ₹246.85. The day's trading saw a high of ₹248.2 and a low of ₹244.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹127,567.2 crore, with a trading volume of 342,918 shares on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹298.45 and a low of ₹219.45, reflecting its performance over the past year.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bank of Baroda has decreased by 0.47%, currently trading at ₹243.85. Over the past year, Bank of Baroda's shares have appreciated by 5.17%, reaching ₹243.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 9.58%, climbing to 23813.40 during the same one-year period. Please note that my knowledge is based on data available until October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.34%
|3 Months
|6.72%
|6 Months
|-11.04%
|YTD
|6.01%
|1 Year
|5.17%
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|247.23
|Support 1
|243.62
|Resistance 2
|249.53
|Support 2
|242.31
|Resistance 3
|250.84
|Support 3
|240.01
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 18.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹328.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|9
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 342 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹248.2 & ₹244.5 yesterday to end at ₹245. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend