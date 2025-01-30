Hello User
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 221.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 222.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda's stock opened at 222.45 and closed slightly lower at 221.95. The day's trading saw a high of 224.80 and a low of 221.20. The company's market capitalization stands at 115,109.40 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 298.45 and a low of 216.10, with a trading volume of 287,628 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10901 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 287 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹221.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 224.80 & 221.20 yesterday to end at 222.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

