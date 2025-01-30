Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda's stock opened at ₹222.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹221.95. The day's trading saw a high of ₹224.80 and a low of ₹221.20. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹115,109.40 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹298.45 and a low of ₹216.10, with a trading volume of 287,628 shares on the BSE.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 287 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹224.80 & ₹221.20 yesterday to end at ₹222.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend