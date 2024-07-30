Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda's stock opened at ₹253.75 and closed at ₹249.7 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹260.7, while the lowest was ₹251.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹132,335.16 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹298.45 and ₹185.75 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 2,127,935 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|260.6
|Support 1
|251.15
|Resistance 2
|265.4
|Support 2
|246.5
|Resistance 3
|270.05
|Support 3
|241.7
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|10
|10
|8
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 90.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹260.7 & ₹251.55 yesterday to end at ₹255.9. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.