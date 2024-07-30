Hello User
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went up today, 30 Jul 2024, by 2.48 %. The stock closed at 249.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 255.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda's stock opened at 253.75 and closed at 249.7 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 260.7, while the lowest was 251.55. The market capitalization stood at 132,335.16 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 298.45 and 185.75 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 2,127,935 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1260.6Support 1251.15
Resistance 2265.4Support 2246.5
Resistance 3270.05Support 3241.7
30 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy10101010
Buy101088
Hold8888
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
30 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 34 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18321 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 90.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

30 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹249.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 260.7 & 251.55 yesterday to end at 255.9. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

