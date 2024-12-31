Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -2.04 %. The stock closed at 245 per share. The stock is currently trading at 240 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 244.75 and closed slightly higher at 245. The stock reached a high of 247.3 and a low of 240 during the day. With a market capitalization of 124,629.8 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 517,270 on the BSE. The stock has seen a 52-week high of 298.45 and a low of 219.45, reflecting its recent volatility.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹245 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 247.3 & 240 yesterday to end at 240. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

