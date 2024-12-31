Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹244.75 and closed slightly higher at ₹245. The stock reached a high of ₹247.3 and a low of ₹240 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹124,629.8 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 517,270 on the BSE. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹298.45 and a low of ₹219.45, reflecting its recent volatility.
31 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹245 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹247.3 & ₹240 yesterday to end at ₹240. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend